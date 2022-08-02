2 hours ago - News

July breaks record for hottest month in Tampa history

Ben Montgomery
Illustration of the sun with rays coming out of it.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

If you lived in Tampa in July, you survived the hottest month in the city since we started keeping records in 1890.

Driving the news: The average July temperature — 86.3 — beat September 2018's record of 85.8 to become the hottest average temp since the Benjamin Harrison administration started making note, according to the National Weather Service.

Tampa also set a new record for hottest consecutive months, with an average temperature for June and July 2022 of 85.7 degrees.

The big picture: Florida is getting hotter. Most of the hottest months and 2-month periods on record in Tampa have occurred in the last 10 years.

Of note: Bay News 9 Meteorologist Josh Linker has noticed that the temperatures taken at Tampa International Airport have read several degrees warmer than surrounding sites over the last few years. He wonders if the readings are skewed.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more