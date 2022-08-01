54 mins ago - Real Estate

Vacant lot in Florida's Casey Key sells for $6.5 million

Ben Montgomery
An aerial photo of an oceanfront undevelped property.
Photo courtesy of Coastal Home Photography

A .75-acre parcel on Casey Key — a rare property that extends from the Gulf to the Intracoastal — sold for $6.5 million recently, becoming the most expensive vacant lot sale ever recorded on the narrow 8-mile island where some of the country's wealthiest people live.

Flashback: The previous record was set in 2006, when author Stephen King and his wife Tabitha bought a vacant lot on Casey Key for $5.325 million.

Details: The agents who handled the sale, Lisa Napolitano and Valerie Dall'Acqua with Premier Sotheby's International Realty, say the buyer and seller negotiated for nine months.

  • The unnamed buyers already own a home on Casey Key and have plans to build another on the parcel at 2501 Casey Key Road, with a private beach and deep-water dock.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more