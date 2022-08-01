Vacant lot in Florida's Casey Key sells for $6.5 million

A .75-acre parcel on Casey Key — a rare property that extends from the Gulf to the Intracoastal — sold for $6.5 million recently, becoming the most expensive vacant lot sale ever recorded on the narrow 8-mile island where some of the country's wealthiest people live.

Flashback: The previous record was set in 2006, when author Stephen King and his wife Tabitha bought a vacant lot on Casey Key for $5.325 million.

Details: The agents who handled the sale, Lisa Napolitano and Valerie Dall'Acqua with Premier Sotheby's International Realty, say the buyer and seller negotiated for nine months.