54 mins ago - Real Estate
Vacant lot in Florida's Casey Key sells for $6.5 million
A .75-acre parcel on Casey Key — a rare property that extends from the Gulf to the Intracoastal — sold for $6.5 million recently, becoming the most expensive vacant lot sale ever recorded on the narrow 8-mile island where some of the country's wealthiest people live.
Flashback: The previous record was set in 2006, when author Stephen King and his wife Tabitha bought a vacant lot on Casey Key for $5.325 million.
Details: The agents who handled the sale, Lisa Napolitano and Valerie Dall'Acqua with Premier Sotheby's International Realty, say the buyer and seller negotiated for nine months.
- The unnamed buyers already own a home on Casey Key and have plans to build another on the parcel at 2501 Casey Key Road, with a private beach and deep-water dock.
