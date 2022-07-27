Screen Time with Lions Eye Institute's Jason Woody

As president and CEO of Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, Jason K. Woody runs a team that has helped restore sight to more than 160,000 people worldwide.

Over his 30 years with Lions, Jason has graduated from Harvard Business School's advanced management program and he's also served on boards like the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce and Donate Life America.

Here's how he stays connected:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11.

👇 First tap of the day: "I start with Outlook. We have a 24-hour team that's working with organ and tissue donations in 70 countries around the world, so if anything unexpected happened overnight, I need to read that email chain and get up to speed."

🗞 Go-to news source: "Several different outlets in our area have their strengths, but for overall coverage locally, my go-to is the Tampa Bay Times. Nationally, it's Fox."

🎧 Podcast of choice: "If you're at a leadership level in your organization (or want to be at that level) and haven't discovered the HBR IdeaCast, you're missing out."

🎵 On rotation: "The '70s and '80s is music that I grew up with and it allows me to reminisce about good times in my life. So I flip between Sirius XM's '70s on 7 or '80s on 8."

📚 Reading list: "'What it Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence,' by Stephen Schwartzman. His leadership mindset and focus on excellence resonate with me."

💻 Most-used app: "I'm always looking for more knowledge — to help our institution grow or help me grow personally. These days it's probably a tie between LinkedIn and Twitter for where I'm going on the lookout for that knowledge."