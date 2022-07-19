1 hour ago - Business

Surf resort envisioned for Tampa Bay

Rendering courtesy of Brick Visuals

Florida's Gulf Coast may not be renowned for its waves, but one entrepreneur believes the Tampa Bay area could become a surfing destination.

Driving the news: A 30-acre surfing lagoon being proposed by Tampa ad executive Tony Miller would attract more than 800,000 visitors annually, according to feasibility and economic impact studies by the firm Hotel & Leisure Advisors.

The big picture: The studies, shared with Axios, found that Miller's Peak Surf Park would be a welcome attraction, a boon to the local economy and a boost to the tax base.

  • 90% of survey respondents described their interest level in a surf park as high or very high.
  • The park would create more than $1.3 billion in annual business output and about 700 jobs per year.
  • It would generate some $30 million in construction activity.

Details: Peak Surf Park would be a large lagoon with ocean-quality manufactured waves, surrounded by theme park-style amenities like restaurants, bars and concert spaces.

  • It would be a place to learn how to surf or practice riding waves in a more controlled environment. And though it's just a concept at the moment, Miller said he is working with Australia-based Surf Lakes to make it a reality by 2025.

Flashback: News broke in January that Miller had obtained a license to bring Surf Lakes' technology to Tampa Bay and was lining up investors and looking for property.

What's next: The studies were based on a Pinellas County location, but Miller and his team are still looking for the right property.

Rendering courtesy of Brick Visuals
