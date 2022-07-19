ROOST extended-stay concept debuts in Tampa

Tampa's first high-end extended-stay boutique hotel/apartment amalgamation, opened this month and began welcoming guests into 97 luxurious Morris Adjmi Architects-designed units.

ROOST Tampa is the brand's fifth location — including Cleveland and three in Philadelphia — and largest to date.

What's happening: Think of ROOST like an extended stay hotel, with rooms starting at $220 a night. That gets you a studio with a king bed and a shared living room, patio and fully-equipped kitchen. Weekly housekeeping bumps it up to $259 per night.

On the high end, a two-bedroom apartment with approximately 1,100 square feet costs $429 a night with housekeeping.