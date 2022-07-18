Screen Time with Ideal Image CEO Dave Prokupek

Dave Prokupek has been around the block.

Before taking over as CEO of Tampa-based Ideal Image, he served as CEO of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, chairman and CEO of Smashburger, CIO and chief president of Consumer Capital Partners, founder and CEO of Geronimo Partners, CEO of Tucker Anthony Sutro and CEO of Cleary Gull Advisors.

Now he runs Ideal Image's growing national network of more than 800 medical professionals who have performed some 20 million FDA-cleared treatments like laser hair removal, body sculpting and skin rejuvenation.

We wondered how he stays connected.

Device of choice: "Picking a favorite device is like asking which is my favorite child. I operate with an iPhone 13, Apple iPad Pro and a Microsoft Surface powered with a Logitech 4k camera. Multi-tasking is a big part of my day."

First tap of the day: "A long and a short pour of Nespresso's darkest roast espresso and a quick channel surf of CNBC, CNN and MSNBC. I then move on to what's in my overnight inbox … and hopefully get in a workout before the day starts."

Go-to news source: "I like a full range of options in my news — on Sunday it's The New York Times, during the week it's Axios and Politico, and for a dose of real life, 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' delivers."

Podcast of choice: "I have recently embraced podcasts — and my favorites are 'The Daily' from the NYT, 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' and 'Ten Percent Happier' from Dan Harris."

On rotation: "Spotify shockingly shared that I listened to 65,000+ minutes of music (of all types) last year. When big decisions are needed, I go to Petty and Springsteen for inspiration."

Reading list: "Right now, most of my reading relates to our businesses — and leading through challenging times. For fun I love content around wellness, food and wine, travel, fashion, and other consumer trends."

Most-used app: "I am all about convenience, and my most used apps — including OpenTable, Postmates, Instacart and Uber — help make my life easy and give me more time for family and friends."