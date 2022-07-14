11 hours ago - Real Estate
St. Pete condo brings record-breaking $7.3 million
A 5,000-square-foot penthouse condo in downtown St. Petersburg has sold for a record-breaking $7.3 million, the most expensive condo sale in Tampa Bay history.
- The sale of the fully renovated condo edged out a luxury penthouse on Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard that sold for $7.2 million last year.
What they're saying: "The significant sale price is a testament to the strength of the downtown condo market and the appeal of luxury waterfront real estate," the listing agent, Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, said in email.
