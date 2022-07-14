11 hours ago - Real Estate

St. Pete condo brings record-breaking $7.3 million

Ben Montgomery
A living room with big windows and modern, light gray chairs.
The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath floor plan was meant to balance luxury, comfort and functionality. Photo courtesy of Tony Sica

A 5,000-square-foot penthouse condo in downtown St. Petersburg has sold for a record-breaking $7.3 million, the most expensive condo sale in Tampa Bay history.

What they're saying: "The significant sale price is a testament to the strength of the downtown condo market and the appeal of luxury waterfront real estate," the listing agent, Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, said in email.

A view of St. Petersburg on a sunny day.
The condo that sold is the entire top floor of the building on the right. Photo courtesy of Tony Sica
