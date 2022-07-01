1 hour ago - News
Breaking down the Florida Wildlife Corridor
This week marks a year since the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act was signed into law.
- The law incentivized the preservation of a wild, green, vascular web stretching from the Everglades to the Okefenokee Swamp, securing access to habitats for wide-ranging and roaming wildlife, including the endangered Florida panther.
A year later: Here's a look at the corridor, by the numbers:
- 18 million acres identified in the corridor
- 9.6 million acres of protected land pre-Wildlife Corridor Act
- 8.1 million acres unprotected
- 36,445 acres protected since the act became law
- 14 land parcels conserved
- 1,300 rivers and streams in and around the corridor
- 75 state parks in the corridor
- 32 state forests in the corridor
- 567 imperiled plants in and around the corridor
- 131 imperiled animals in and around the corridor, including the gopher tortoise, manatee, burrowing owl and swallow-tailed kite
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.