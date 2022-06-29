Sarasota penthouse with rooftop putting green for sale for $16 million

Who doesn't want to practice putting at peak posh?

What's happening: The residence taking up the top two floors of Sarasota's renowned EPOCH building — complete with huge sky-high terraces and a putting green — is on the market for $16.35 million.

The 5,600-square-foot penthouse has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms surrounded by glass walls and panoramic views.

Other features include a private elevator foyer, chef's kitchen, owner's suite with California Closets and a spa bath.

