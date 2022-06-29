Study shows benefits of grapefruit juice for vascular system

We know that citrus juice is good for you, but until recently there's been little clinical data on the effects of grapefruit juice consumption on vascular function.

Flashback: A 2015 study showed that drinking 100% grapefruit juice regularly leads to lower vascular stiffness in post-menopausal women.

The latest: A recent analysis on blood samples from a subset of women in the study found that the consumption of 100% grapefruit juice affected the expression of certain genes and proteins associated with beneficial effects on inflammation, immunity, cell interaction and vascular function, per the Florida Department of Citrus.

🍊 Why it matters: That's good news for Florida grapefruit growers, and for women with increased arterial stiffness, which has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke.

Details: 48 postmenopausal women aged 50 to 65 drank either 100% grapefruit juice or a control drink that was matched in sugars, calories and most vitamins and minerals, but contained no naringin, the primary polyphenol in grapefruit juice.

They drank the beverages for six months, then took a two-month break, then drank the opposite beverage for six months.

The bottom line: The arteries in the women who drank the grapefruit juice were less stiff compared to the control drink group, linking the juice to positive effects on vessel health.