58 mins ago - Food and Drink

Tasty food with a view at The Attic Cafe in downtown Tampa

Ben Montgomery
A photo of a bite taken out of vegan banana pancakes.
Photo: Asher Montgomery for Axios

Grab a buddy, queue up Jack Johnson and hustle down to The Attic Cafe for their delicious banana pancakes and great views of downtown Tampa.

  • Open weekdays from 8am to 5pm, the popular meeting spot is on the fourth floor of a century-old building with outdoor and balcony seating that overlooks City Hall and other Tampa landmarks along a stretch of Kennedy Boulevard.

What we tried: Vegan banana pancakes, and chicken and waffles, and to drink we had the matcha horchata with oat milk, and a vanilla latte with whipped cream.

  • Everything was delicious. The space can be a tad cramped, but your Instagram will thank you for those views.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more