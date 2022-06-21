Tasty food with a view at The Attic Cafe in downtown Tampa

Grab a buddy, queue up Jack Johnson and hustle down to The Attic Cafe for their delicious banana pancakes and great views of downtown Tampa.

Open weekdays from 8am to 5pm, the popular meeting spot is on the fourth floor of a century-old building with outdoor and balcony seating that overlooks City Hall and other Tampa landmarks along a stretch of Kennedy Boulevard.

What we tried: Vegan banana pancakes, and chicken and waffles, and to drink we had the matcha horchata with oat milk, and a vanilla latte with whipped cream.