58 mins ago - Food and Drink
Tasty food with a view at The Attic Cafe in downtown Tampa
Grab a buddy, queue up Jack Johnson and hustle down to The Attic Cafe for their delicious banana pancakes and great views of downtown Tampa.
- Open weekdays from 8am to 5pm, the popular meeting spot is on the fourth floor of a century-old building with outdoor and balcony seating that overlooks City Hall and other Tampa landmarks along a stretch of Kennedy Boulevard.
What we tried: Vegan banana pancakes, and chicken and waffles, and to drink we had the matcha horchata with oat milk, and a vanilla latte with whipped cream.
- Everything was delicious. The space can be a tad cramped, but your Instagram will thank you for those views.
