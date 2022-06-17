New study reveals sign of rebound for Florida panthers

Florida panthers are now the No. 1 cause of death for white-tailed deer in Southwest Florida, according to a new study from the University of Georgia.

🦌 Why it matters: That's bad news the for deer, but great news for the health of the endangered panther population, indicating a rebound.

White-tailed deer are a key prey species for the Florida panther, and also the most popular game species in the state. Hunting regulations have helped the population replenish.

Flashback: In the 1990s, few deer were killed by panthers. Deer were killed mostly by bobcats and hunters.

🐆 By the numbers: Of the 241 deer captured and fitted with GPS collars during the study, 96 were killed by Florida panthers.

Only seven were killed by bobcats, and just one was harvested by hunters.

Between the lines: The study speaks to the difficulty in balancing hunting while keeping the white-tail deer population healthy enough to provide prey for panthers.