Book details story of uncovering Dozier School for Boys graves

A new book from a forensic anthropologist who led the yearslong investigation into Florida's notorious Dozier School for Boys publishes Tuesday.

Driving the news: "We Carry Their Bones" is USF associate professor Erin Kimmerle's story of the decade she spent trying to account for a century of abuse, neglect and killings at the state's oldest reform school, in the Panhandle town of Marianna.

Notably, the school has garnered attention for having informed Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Nickel Boys."

In February, Axios reported on her discovery of evidence of 45 unmarked and forgotten or abandoned cemeteries of mostly Black residents in and around Tampa.

Why it matters: Even with the intense international interest in the case, Kimmerle's personal story — which involves sacrifice, stress, and remarkable courage — hasn't yet been fully told.

She learned about the Dozier school from newspaper stories a decade ago, when questions were raised about a small graveyard on campus.

She and colleagues used ground-penetrating radar to map the cemetery and found 51 sets of remains buried in 55 graves, nearly twice the number school records showed were buried on campus.

She met resistance from judges, politicians and locals, but eventually earned the right to excavate the burials, identify boys, and reunite them with their families.

What they're saying: "In a corrupt world, her unflinching revelations are as close as we'll come to justice," said Whitehead in a cover blurb.

Disclosure: Ben Montgomery, who covered the Dozier school for the St. Petersburg Times, helped Kimmerle write the book.