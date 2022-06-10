Go canoe camping on the Suwannee River

Thomas here. I'm a reporter at Axios Atlanta, dropping by to sing the praises of the Suwannee River Wilderness State Trail during National Camping Month.

Why it matters: The wild and picturesque river is lined with exposed limestone banks, haunting cypress swamps and nearly 200 springs that are ideal for swimming, picnicking, and responsible imbibing.

Plus, the paddle-up river camps along the way are textbook examples of wise investment in outdoor recreation that will impress newbies and experts alike.

Catch up quick: The spring-fed, black water river starts at the Okefenokee Swamp in south Georgia and snakes roughly 266 miles to the Gulf of Mexico.

The shores are dotted with river shacks and cabins, the occasional million-dollar home, and public and private river camps where you can hop out and spend the day or the night.

The mood: Super mellow. I keep telling myself the Suwannee is the J.J. Cale of rivers.

Details: The past two visits we've put in at Dowling Park and taken out at or around Troy Springs State Park.

Every day we'd paddle for roughly 10 miles to public campsites built just for people using canoes or kayaks.

They're packed with amenities like screened-in camping platforms with ceiling fans, hammock hooks and power and water spigots. Camp bathrooms are clean and have warm showers.

Of note: The camping platforms are available on a first-come basis, according to Florida State Parks. However, we and other paddlers could reserve them on the website for about the price of a very complicated latte at Starbucks.

The river grows wider after Troy Spring State Park, meaning you'll see more jet skis and bigger and faster boats — some of which do not care if you're paddling in a canoe sensitive to wakes and waves.

How to go: Bring your own gear or call an expert. Florida State Parks maintains a list of several outfitters that service paddlers along the river.