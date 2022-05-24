Russia bans most of Florida's congressional delegation

Russia has banned 963 American businessmen, activists, diplomats and politicians from entering the country – including 28 of 29 members of Florida's congressional delegation.

That's according to a list posted to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation this weekend.

What they're saying: "We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff," the ministry said in a statement.

"Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial 'rules-based world order' on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities."

Zoom in: Missing without explanation from the travel ban list is Sen. Rick Scott, former Florida governor.

His predecessor in the Senate, NASA administrator Bill Nelson, is banned. Nelson's entry on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website notes that he was a Democratic senator from 2001 to 2019.

Scott has been critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "disgusting, tyrannical regime" and introduced a bill in March that would require the feds to review top Russian oil companies every 90 days to see if they should be removed from the United States' Entity List.

Scott’s office did not return a call for comment.

Context: The ban is a "largely symbolic move," the Washington Post reports, and includes Biden administration members, politicians from both parties, tech executives, journalists, dead lawmakers and actor Morgan Freeman.

Of note: Other Floridians banned include former Broward County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Mahl, and former Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee from 2011 to 2013.