It's officially rainy season in Tampa Bay

Get ready to get wet.

Driving the news: Tampa Bay is now officially in "rainy season," which generally runs from May to October.

Details: After a seasonably dry winter, we'll get two-thirds of our annual rainfall packed into the next few months.

Why it matters: The season is marked by near-daily afternoon thunderstorms that will cut power, down tree limbs, flood roads and soak you to the bone at least a time or two.

How it works: We live in a subtropical sweet spot between the Temperate Zone to the north and the Tropical Zone to the south. Starting now through September, the tropical climate to our south moves north.

Did you feel that shift to an oppressively moist heat in the past few days? That's where we're at!

What's happening: The Bermuda high sets up. Sea surface temperatures go above 82 degrees offshore. Moisture aloft increases. And surface dew points rise into the 70s.

We get thunderstorms.

Threat level: Now through the end of June, hail, intense rain, high winds and waterspouts are possible.

The season peaks in July and August with heavy rainfall, lightning and river flooding. It tapers off with volatile rainfall in September and October.

Yes, but: Thinking ahead goes a long way. Throw an umbrella and shammy in the car now.

What's next: Hurricane season starts June 1. It's never too early to prepare.