It's officially rainy season in Tampa Bay
Get ready to get wet.
Driving the news: Tampa Bay is now officially in "rainy season," which generally runs from May to October.
Details: After a seasonably dry winter, we'll get two-thirds of our annual rainfall packed into the next few months.
Why it matters: The season is marked by near-daily afternoon thunderstorms that will cut power, down tree limbs, flood roads and soak you to the bone at least a time or two.
How it works: We live in a subtropical sweet spot between the Temperate Zone to the north and the Tropical Zone to the south. Starting now through September, the tropical climate to our south moves north.
- Did you feel that shift to an oppressively moist heat in the past few days? That's where we're at!
What's happening: The Bermuda high sets up. Sea surface temperatures go above 82 degrees offshore. Moisture aloft increases. And surface dew points rise into the 70s.
- We get thunderstorms.
Threat level: Now through the end of June, hail, intense rain, high winds and waterspouts are possible.
- The season peaks in July and August with heavy rainfall, lightning and river flooding. It tapers off with volatile rainfall in September and October.
Yes, but: Thinking ahead goes a long way. Throw an umbrella and shammy in the car now.
What's next: Hurricane season starts June 1. It's never too early to prepare.
- The National Hurricane Center on Sunday issued its first tropical weather outlook for a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, with a very low chance of developing into a hurricane?
