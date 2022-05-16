New residents have started moving into Asher, the latest residential tower to open at Water Street, which adds 490 new upscale units to the rip-roaring Downtown Tampa real estate market.

Billed as the most affordable of Water Street's towers, Asher offers 386-square-foot studio apartments starting at more than $2,000 per month.

If that seems small, it's because the developers hope residents will spend more time in the shared spaces, like Water Street's largest pool deck, an outdoor social garden and a co-working space with its own conference room, booths and a collaboration table.

Other amenities include an entertainment lawn (with fire pits and a bar), state-of-the-art fitness center, entertainment lounge, café and media lounge.

And all the communal spaces are decorated by a custom art collection curated by designer Morris Adjmi Architects, with more than 40 works by national and international artists.

One- and two-bedroom units are available, too, and feature Fisher & Paykel appliances, Caesarstone quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes and custom Morris Adjmi-designed vanities. Some have private terraces.

National hospitality operator Method Co. will service the building's amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, and run ROOST, an extended-stay hotel with 97 move-in-ready units on the building's first six floors.