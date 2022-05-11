Cerealously, where's the Tropicana Crunch?

A curious market has blossomed around a new product from a local company.

Orange you wondering what we're talking about?

Driving the news: On May 4, Bradenton-based Tropicana announced that something called Tropicana Crunch — "Cereal Made for OJ" — was "available now" via the website TropicanaCrunch.com.

Cereal … made for orange juice.

Yes, but: Boxes of the honey almond madness were gone quick, apparently. The website soon said "Sad it's over. But happy it happened."

People who missed out were miffed, and some cereal experts were scratching their heads and wondering if it was all a stunt.

The latest: Vendors have listed boxes for sale on eBay for as much as $149.99 and as little as $60.

But a search Tuesday turned up no actual images of boxes, just screenshots of the Tropicana Crunch website.

The rub: We wanted to try some, but Tropicana's PR team brushed us off: "We unfortunately sold out the day of the release, as so many consumers were eager to get their hands on the cereal!"

We noticed the ingredients listed here, so we found the closest thing to it on Publix shelves — Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds — and gave it a whirl with some fresh squeezed from Ridge Island Groves.

The verdict: A friendly review would call to mind sorbet in a waffle cone, but don't do this to your orange juice. It's just gross.