Screen Time with Michael Womack

Michael Womack, a proud Tampeño, University of Tampa grad and active Democrat, is taking a new director position at Mercury Public Affairs.
- He's leaving his post as communications manager for Equality Florida, where he led the group's social media strategy and created digital advocacy campaigns.
Here's what he had to say about his tech habits:
📱 Device of choice: "iPhone 10 — time for an upgrade!"
👇 First tap of the day: "Twitter. It’s only become 10% less chaotic since the former president was banned."
📰 Go-to news source: "Florida Politics, Tampa Bay Times, Axios newsletter. I also enjoy Messy Nessy Chic for all the odds and ends from the internet."
🎧 Podcast or playlist of choice: "Does my curated for you-page on TikTok count? My music taste is super gay. I’m a big fan of pop and hyperpop music. Currently, I have CRASH by Charli XCX on repeat."
📚 Reading list: "I just ordered "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” after hearing about it on NPR. My boyfriend also turned me on to "Killing the Black Body" by Dorothy Roberts."
📲 Most used app: "Also Twitter. You can follow me @michaelpwomack."
