Screen Time with Michael Womack

Michael Womack, a proud Tampeño, University of Tampa grad and active Democrat, is taking a new director position at Mercury Public Affairs.

He's leaving his post as communications manager for Equality Florida, where he led the group's ​​social media strategy and created digital advocacy campaigns.

Here's what he had to say about his tech habits:

📱 Device of choice: "iPhone 10 — time for an upgrade!"

👇 First tap of the day: "Twitter. It’s only become 10% less chaotic since the former president was banned."

📰 Go-to news source: "Florida Politics, Tampa Bay Times, Axios newsletter. I also enjoy Messy Nessy Chic for all the odds and ends from the internet."

🎧 Podcast or playlist of choice: "Does my curated for you-page on TikTok count? My music taste is super gay. I’m a big fan of pop and hyperpop music. Currently, I have CRASH by Charli XCX on repeat."

📚 Reading list: "I just ordered "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” after hearing about it on NPR. My boyfriend also turned me on to "Killing the Black Body" by Dorothy Roberts."

📲 Most used app: "Also Twitter. You can follow me @michaelpwomack."