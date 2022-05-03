The Bucs' draft picks, explained
How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?
- Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:
#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.
#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."
#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.
#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.
#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
More Tampa Bay stories
