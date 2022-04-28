1 hour ago - News

Lightning aim for three-peat

Ben Montgomery
Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates the win against the Columbus Blue Jackets
Steven Stamkos celebrates a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena. Photo: Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning have just two regular season games left — Thursday and Friday — before heading to the playoffs to try to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in a row.

Why it matters: We're watching a hockey dynasty take shape here — in Florida, of all places.

  • To win just one Stanley Cup takes a crazy amount of talent, strategy and good fortune.
  • A three-peat would put the Lightning among just three teams that have won back-to-back-to-back championships in more than a century of pro hockey.

The big picture: Since the start of the 2014-15 season, no team has won more regular season games or playoff games. And the Lightning have made at least the Conference Final in five of seven seasons, including three Stanley Cup Finals.

The latest: With a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Lightning recorded their first 50-win season since 2018-19, when they had 62 wins.

If you go: Tickets for the first home game of the playoffs, time and opponent unannounced, start at $99.

