Hey, friends. Are you new to Florida? Have you noticed all the little black bugs having sex all over everything lately?

We need to talk.

Driving the news: Welcome to what we in Florida call Lovebug Season.

What's happening: For a few weeks in April and May, these little harmless black march flies emerge from the thatch and find a mate and fly around Florida in great hordes.

Males and females, um, join together at the lower abdomen and stay that way in flight and while feeding.

The intrigue: They only live for three or four days, but those days are filled with sex.

After mating, the male dies and the female drags him around until she lays her eggs.

Why it matters: Many thousands of them find their way into Florida homes this time of year, and more are slaughtered by cars, making them a nuisance.

Yes, bug: They don't sting or bite. And they're good for the environment.

Experts recommend washing your windshield, grill and front bumper regularly, before the bugs dry and corrode your paint.

Flashback: The lovebug problem isn't as bad now as it was in the 1970s, when motorists had to pull off the highway every 10 miles to clean bugs off their windshields.