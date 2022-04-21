How advocacy consultant Christine Medonça uses technology

Christine LeViseur Mendonça runs Shore to Shore Advisory, a social impact advisory, and is the founder of Humans on the Move, a consultancy that brings the public, humanitarian and private sectors together in response to global forced displacement.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is keeping her busy lately. We wondered how she stays on top of it all.

Device of choice: iPhone 12 mini and an iPad Pro

First tap of the day: "Dark Sky to find out what the weather is so I can be properly prepared to take out the dog, and get the paper … and see if I can squeeze in a paddle boarding session that day."

Go-to news source: "I read the New York Times (actual newspaper), Axios Tampa Bay, the New York Times' New York Today newsletter, WSJ's The 10-Point newsletter, the Financial Times and Twitter."

Podcast of choice: "The Daily," and when the news is too heavy, "The Moment with Brian Koppelman," and if I am feeling wonky, Ezra Klein. I am also digging Slate's "What's Next" and "The Bulwark."

On rotation: Jon Batiste, Raye Zaragoza, Joni Mitchell and Baroque Chamber Choir Music

Reading list: Jon Mecham's "Franklin and Winston," Paige Williams' "The Dinosaur Artist," and Timothy Snyder's "Bloodlands."

Most-used app: Twitter. "I use the notifications feature to tightly curate those whose POVs I don't want to miss amongst those I follow, but limit the headlines to my iPad."