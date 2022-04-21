How advocacy consultant Christine Medonça uses technology
Christine LeViseur Mendonça runs Shore to Shore Advisory, a social impact advisory, and is the founder of Humans on the Move, a consultancy that brings the public, humanitarian and private sectors together in response to global forced displacement.
- Russia's invasion of Ukraine is keeping her busy lately. We wondered how she stays on top of it all.
Device of choice: iPhone 12 mini and an iPad Pro
First tap of the day: "Dark Sky to find out what the weather is so I can be properly prepared to take out the dog, and get the paper … and see if I can squeeze in a paddle boarding session that day."
Go-to news source: "I read the New York Times (actual newspaper), Axios Tampa Bay, the New York Times' New York Today newsletter, WSJ's The 10-Point newsletter, the Financial Times and Twitter."
Podcast of choice: "The Daily," and when the news is too heavy, "The Moment with Brian Koppelman," and if I am feeling wonky, Ezra Klein. I am also digging Slate's "What's Next" and "The Bulwark."
On rotation: Jon Batiste, Raye Zaragoza, Joni Mitchell and Baroque Chamber Choir Music
Reading list: Jon Mecham's "Franklin and Winston," Paige Williams' "The Dinosaur Artist," and Timothy Snyder's "Bloodlands."
Most-used app: Twitter. "I use the notifications feature to tightly curate those whose POVs I don't want to miss amongst those I follow, but limit the headlines to my iPad."
- "Then, when I need to decompress: YouTube. In 2020, I taught myself how to quilt using YouTube videos and I am getting back into it."
