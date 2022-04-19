Hello, citizens.

A bunch of you read our story Monday about the Florida Department of Education rejecting dozens of math textbooks because they "contained prohibited topics" and you wondered — whaaaa?

Which books were they and what did they say?

Driving the news: We wondered, too. The state issued a press release announcing the rejected material on Friday, but didn't include a list of the books.

So lots of reporters went scrambling to find it.

We asked the Department of Education for those records by email at 12:03pm Monday and got them at 3:15pm.

Yes, and: You have every right to get those records, too!

Details: Florida Statute 119 — known as the Sunshine Law — gives you the right to inspect any record used or created in the conduct of public business, with some exceptions.

The law goes back to 1909 and is based on the idea that all government business is public business.

The bottom line: You — yes, you — have the Constitutional right to inspect or copy records like, say, the mayor's emails, or your neighbor's code violations, or even the personnel file of a police officer.

You don't have to show ID.

You don't have to say why you want the documents.

Call or write the correct agency and ask for the records you want.

They can charge you for copying costs, but you can always ask to inspect the records in person without making copies.

Ben's thought bubble: I always start with the assumption that the record is public and let the clerk tell me if it's not, and why.

What's next: If you need help crafting a request, the Florida First Amendment Foundation has a list of tips, guidelines and sample requests.