Scone Age Bakery is a crumb above the rest

If you were looking for a reason to kick around the adorable city of Dunedin, go grab brunch at Scone Age Bakery on Skinner Boulevard near the Pinellas Trail.

The intrigue: Co-founder Larry Jaffe invited us out with a simple pitch: "We do things the old-fashioned way."

That means chef Shelley Jaffe bakes from scratch with thoughtfully-sourced, whole, organic ingredients, and they offer a variety of bagels, breads, muffins and scones.

They even make their own cream cheese and clotted cream for the scones.

Ben had a very good everything bagel loaded with tomato, avocado and egg, but the scones are where it's at. Close to perfect.

If you go: Tell Larry we sent you and be sure to demand the Axios discount. (Editor's note: there isn't actually an Axios discount.)