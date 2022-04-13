Without much fanfare or attention, workers last month installed a first-of-its-kind roof on an East Tampa home that could dramatically change the roofing industry and keep tons of shingles out of the nation's landfills.

Why it matters: Some 12 million tons of asphalt shingles end up in landfills each year, and they take 300 years to break down.

Driving the news: Standard Industries' GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, installed its first recycled shingle roof on the home of a Tampa veteran in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County. It plans to re-roof 500 homes with a variety of non-profit partners this year.

They'll make the shingles commercially available as well, priced the same as regular shingles.

Details: GAF's CEO Jim Schnepper tells us that the company has been working for years on reducing landfill waste and has finally developed a way to make shingles using 15% recycled material.

The shingles weathered a rigorous battery of tests, such as for heat and wind resistance, proving that the recycled product holds up.

"We'll hopefully be able to really lead the way with this," Schnepper said.

How it works: Old shingles are sorted, ground into powder and turned into briquettes at a facility in New York. Then that material is combined with new asphalt at GAF's Tampa factory to make new shingles.

The shingle waste from just one roof can be used to produce enough recycled shingles for about 12 new roofs.

The goal: To divert 1 million tons of shingles from landfills by 2030.