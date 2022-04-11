Bern's Steakhouse's new wine is a piece of art

The 25th annual Bern's Winefest has come and gone, but we wanted to turn your attention to a glorious wine label that debuted at the event.

The label was recreated from a previously commissioned piece by the Spanish graffiti artist duo PichiAvo and is on an artisan series of Viña Arana Gran Reserva 2012 from La Rioja Alta, S.A.

Flashback: The label sprung from a partnership between Bern's and CASS Contemporary, which manages Bern's founder David Laxer's art collection.

It's the latest in a line of artistic wine and spirits labels, and CASS will release a tequila in collaboration with Bern's in summer 2023.

What they're saying: "Art has long been part of the Bern's point of view," Laxer tells Axios. "In fact, it's our tagline: Art in steak."