23 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bern's Steakhouse's new wine is a piece of art

Ben Montgomery
bottles of Bern's new wine with art on the label
CASS and Bern's Steakhouse's most recent wine collaboration with La Rioja Alta, S.A. Photo courtesy of Pezz Photo

The 25th annual Bern's Winefest has come and gone, but we wanted to turn your attention to a glorious wine label that debuted at the event.

  • The label was recreated from a previously commissioned piece by the Spanish graffiti artist duo PichiAvo and is on an artisan series of Viña Arana Gran Reserva 2012 from La Rioja Alta, S.A.

Flashback: The label sprung from a partnership between Bern's and CASS Contemporary, which manages Bern's founder David Laxer's art collection.

  • It's the latest in a line of artistic wine and spirits labels, and CASS will release a tequila in collaboration with Bern's in summer 2023.

What they're saying: "Art has long been part of the Bern's point of view," Laxer tells Axios. "In fact, it's our tagline: Art in steak."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more