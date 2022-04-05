2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Vegan and veggie options shine at True Food Kitchen

Ben Montgomery
The outside of True Food Kitchen
True Food Kitchen opened at Midtown in late February. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

The growing health-focused chain True Food Kitchen, which was founded by celebrity wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil and is led by Plant High grad and CEO Christine Barone, opened a location in late February behind the REI in Midtown Tampa.

  • That's the new $500 million mixed commercial and residential development on Dale Mabry Highway, near I-275.

I took my daughter out last week and we tried a sampling of menu items to see what Oprah has been fussing about. The conceit here is consciously-sourced seasonal ingredients with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

  • We were seated quickly without a reservation on a Thursday night, and while service was a bit ill-timed, we'll be back for the ambiance and quality food.
A vegan cheeseburger
The vegan double cheeseburger — a patty made from portobello mushrooms, walnuts and beets, with pickled onion, organic tomato, vegan cheddar and jalapeño remoulade on a flaxseed bun. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Details: I had the grass-fed burger, which was moist and juicy and somehow greaseless, while Asher had the vegan double cheeseburger, slightly sweet from the patty made of beets and portobello.

  • For dessert we shared a chocolate chip cookie — which tasted gluten-free, and was — helped along by vegan coconut ice cream.
  • The squash pie, topped with coconut whipped cream, was the best thing I ate.
A slice of squash pie with coconut whipped cream
The squash pie. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios
