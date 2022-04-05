Vegan and veggie options shine at True Food Kitchen

The growing health-focused chain True Food Kitchen, which was founded by celebrity wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil and is led by Plant High grad and CEO Christine Barone, opened a location in late February behind the REI in Midtown Tampa.

That's the new $500 million mixed commercial and residential development on Dale Mabry Highway, near I-275.

I took my daughter out last week and we tried a sampling of menu items to see what Oprah has been fussing about. The conceit here is consciously-sourced seasonal ingredients with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

We were seated quickly without a reservation on a Thursday night, and while service was a bit ill-timed, we'll be back for the ambiance and quality food.

The vegan double cheeseburger — a patty made from portobello mushrooms, walnuts and beets, with pickled onion, organic tomato, vegan cheddar and jalapeño remoulade on a flaxseed bun. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Details: I had the grass-fed burger, which was moist and juicy and somehow greaseless, while Asher had the vegan double cheeseburger, slightly sweet from the patty made of beets and portobello.

For dessert we shared a chocolate chip cookie — which tasted gluten-free, and was — helped along by vegan coconut ice cream.

The squash pie, topped with coconut whipped cream, was the best thing I ate.