Tampa Bay-area home values outpace household income

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Median household incomes significantly increased across the region between 2015 and 2020, according to new census data.

In Hillsborough County, the median household income jumped from $51,000 to $61,000, an increase of nearly 20%.

In the same period, Pinellas increased from $46,000 to $56,000, a 23% jump and the highest increase in the Tampa Bay area. Sarasota County registered a 25% jump, from $52,000 to $65,000.

Why it matters: The census data provides a snapshot of a rapidly changing economy.

The intrigue: Home values outgrew median incomes in most major metro areas last year, including here, according to a new Zillow study.

In the Tampa– St. Petersburg– Clearwater metro: