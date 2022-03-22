43 mins ago - News

The annual stinging tussock moth caterpillar invasion is under way

Ben Montgomery
A tussock moth caterpillar. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

If you've stepped outside lately, you've probably noticed a smattering of curious caterpillars inching all over the place.

  • Say hello to the stinging tussock moth caterpillar, which could be dark-bodied or light-bodied but is identified by tufts of hair-pencils — like little marshmallows — on its back.

What's happening: They hatched here aplenty in late February and are actively searching for crevices in which to pupate (eww).

  • Be smart: This happens every year.

Why it matters: Those beautiful tufts of fuzz are barbed and the caterpillar has a venom gland, so petting these things, while appealing, can sting and leave a welt on your skin.

