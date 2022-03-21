New USF stadium tests alumni's generosity

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The University of South Florida has chosen a spot on the northeast edge of its Tampa campus for a new football stadium, but now comes a tough question:

Will the alumni of a relatively young university be willing to pay for it?

State of play: USF, founded in 1956, has played home games at the Bucs' stadium since the football program debuted in 1997.

A new stadium could cost up to $400 million and would likely only happen with major donations from the school's wealthiest alumni.

What we're hearing: This is the first time Bulls alumni have been asked to give on this scale, and they've been hesitant so far, a source tells Ben.

What's happening: USF announced in early March that longtime philanthropists Frank and Carol Morsani pledged $5 million toward the stadium in hopes of sparking other donations.

Yes, but: If other major donors have stepped up in the two weeks since, USF hasn't announced it.

What we're watching: The stars seem to be aligning politically for USF to get a significant chunk of funding from the state, especially with former Speaker of the House Will Weatherford chairing the USF board of trustees.

Weatherford, managing partner of the private investment firm Weatherford Capital, has emerged as the stadium's biggest booster, and this is a legacy-making project.

We asked Weatherford late yesterday whether more big pledges have come in since the Morsanis' $5 million, and he said he couldn't discuss fundraising but is "confident we can finance and build a high quality stadium on the USF campus."

