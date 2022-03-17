Six organized rides to celebrate Florida Bike Month
March is Florida Bike Month and we've got a half-dozen bicycle events for your radar.
Quick, Tampa! Throw on some green, grab your bike and join Mayor Jane Castor for a St. Patrick's Day ride from Ybor City to Lykes Gaslight Park.
- Ride leaves Centennial Park at 7:30am, heads down the Green Spine on Nuccio Parkway, then into downtown Tampa along Cass Street to Franklin Street to Lykes Gaslight Park. Free.
Forward Pinellas is hosting a guided and slow, 9-mile group ride highlighting Gulfport's amenities and natural beauty, and encourages folks from all over Tampa Bay to join.
- Leaves the Historic Gulfport Casino at 9am. Registration required.
Dunedin is partnering with a handful of bike safety groups to host an educational event on the Pinellas Trail at Skinner Boulevard.
- From 9am to 1pm, experts will teach bicycle safety and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will give helmets to children. Free.
Hey Ybor City! Vizion Zero Tampa will close 14th Street to car traffic from Columbus Drive to 21st Avenue for Unlock the Block.
- The event features bike and pedestrian-friendly activities and opportunities to meet local business owners. Noon to 4pm. Free.
Tampa's Joe Haskins Bike Shop hosts a ride to remember the passing a year ago of Haskins, a champion of the city's working-class bicycle riders.
- Meet at Joe Haskins Bike Shop, 2310 N Florida Ave., at 11am; ride starts at noon.
Join Dade City Mayor Camille Hernandez for a casual 2.5-mile ride on the Hardy Trail.
- Meet at the Spoke Visitor Center, 37800 Church Avenue, at 8:30am; ride starts at 9.
Bonus: Did you know Tampa leads the country in Bicycle Friendly Businesses, and St. Pete is third?
What it means: The League of American Bicyclists use the BFB program to recognize employers for their efforts to encourage a more welcoming atmosphere for bicycling employees, customers and the community.
By the numbers: Tampa has 69 of the 157 BFBs in Florida. St. Pete has 48.
