Water Street Tampa awarded with LEED silver status

Water Street Tampa, the 56-acre development that has grown up between Channelside and Downtown Tampa, has achieved LEED for Neighborhood Development silver certification from the United States Green Building Council.

What it means: The LEED for Neighborhood Development certification was created to inspire more sustainable, well-connected neighborhoods. It considers the design of public spaces between buildings and how they will be used by people in the community.

Achieving LEED certification requires satisfying certain design and building concepts for which points are awarded; silver is the third tier behind gold and platinum.

Walking the news: Water Street Tampa earned high marks for walkability, with its continuous and wide sidewalks, shaded streetscapes and public plazas.