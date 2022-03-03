1 hour ago - News

Thousands of Florida high schoolers protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Ben Montgomery
Student protesters hold rainbow flags
Hillsborough High School students wave rainbow flags during a walk-out to protest HB 1557. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Thousands of high school students across Florida walked out of school Thursday to protest proposed state legislation critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

  • They carried signs that said "Please say gay" and chanted "Gay lives matter."

Driving the news: Locally, hundreds of students walked out of Hillsborough High and Freedom High in Tampa, Gibbs High in St. Pete, Largo High, and Riverview High in Sarasota.

What they're saying: "There’s no need for this legislation," Hannah Harich, 17, told Axios. She was among several hundred students protesting at Hillsborough High in Tampa. "We're at a point in time when it feels very regressive."

What's happening: HB 1557 would bar educators from speaking to primary school students about certain LGBTQ+ topics that are not considered "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students," among other things.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more