Thousands of Florida high schoolers protest "Don't Say Gay" bill
Thousands of high school students across Florida walked out of school Thursday to protest proposed state legislation critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
- They carried signs that said "Please say gay" and chanted "Gay lives matter."
Driving the news: Locally, hundreds of students walked out of Hillsborough High and Freedom High in Tampa, Gibbs High in St. Pete, Largo High, and Riverview High in Sarasota.
- Leon County students protested outside government buildings and stormed the House and Senate chambers, shouting "We say gay."
- Hundreds walked out at Fort Myers High School, Gainesville High School, Orange Park High School, and Flagler Palm Coast High School, despite threats of discipline.
What they're saying: "There’s no need for this legislation," Hannah Harich, 17, told Axios. She was among several hundred students protesting at Hillsborough High in Tampa. "We're at a point in time when it feels very regressive."
What's happening: HB 1557 would bar educators from speaking to primary school students about certain LGBTQ+ topics that are not considered "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students," among other things.
- It awaits a full vote by the Senate before moving to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated support.
