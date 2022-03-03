Thousands of Florida high schoolers protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Thousands of high school students across Florida walked out of school Thursday to protest proposed state legislation critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

They carried signs that said "Please say gay" and chanted "Gay lives matter."

Driving the news: Locally, hundreds of students walked out of Hillsborough High and Freedom High in Tampa, Gibbs High in St. Pete, Largo High, and Riverview High in Sarasota.

What they're saying: "There’s no need for this legislation," Hannah Harich, 17, told Axios. She was among several hundred students protesting at Hillsborough High in Tampa. "We're at a point in time when it feels very regressive."

What's happening: HB 1557 would bar educators from speaking to primary school students about certain LGBTQ+ topics that are not considered "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students," among other things.