Jury selection finally began yesterday in the second-degree murder trial of Curtis Reeves, a retired Tampa police captain who shot and killed a young father in a movie theater in 2014 after telling the man to stop using his cell phone.

The shooting — which dominated the headlines because Reeves claimed self defense and asked for immunity under the state's "Stand Your Ground" law — has been delayed for eight years for a slew of reasons, including the pandemic.

Why it matters: The trial has cast a spotlight on the controversial Florida law — most notably invoked after George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin in 2014 — that allows a person to use deadly force anywhere he has a right to be if he's reasonably in fear of death or great harm.

Flashback: Both sides agree to the basic facts:

Reeves, now 79, and his wife were seated a row behind Chad Oulson, 43, and his wife, at a Monday matinee in Wesley Chapel.

Reeves told Oulson to stop texting during previews, and the two argued, then Reeves left to complain.

When Reeves returned, the conflict escalated and Oulson stood, turned, and threw a bag of popcorn in Reeves' face.

Reeves shot Oulson dead with a .380, then sat down, placed the gun on his lap and waited for police.

Since then: Reeves, facing life in prison, has worn an ankle monitor but has been free from jail as the case wound through a stand your ground hearing, law changes, and appeals to the state Supreme Court.

The bottom line: Reeves has said he reasonably feared for his life in the darkness of the theater.