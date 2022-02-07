Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

For Chase Harris, 2021 was a time loop of settling tabs.

His problem: After the coronavirus pandemic shut down events in 2020, Harris found himself at nine bachelor parties last year.

Imagine trying to organize a group of drunk dudes traveling around a town they've never been to and then figuring out how to split the bills for all the restaurants, bars and outings. Then doing it eight more times.

"There's a lot of 'Lets settle up at the end,' Harris told Axios. "And a lot of the time, receipts get lost, people forget what they got. I've been on the tail end of that too many times to where I want to make a change."

His solution: Harris, a real estate agent-turned-entrepreneur, is launching his app Takeoff on Feb. 17 — a one-stop-shop for group travel experiences where you can book and have everyone prepay for things like club reservations, restaurants and excursions.

He's partnered with concierge services to curate those experiences, so you don't waste time figuring out what to do in a new city.

What's next: Harris and his team of six in St. Pete and Sarasota are launching the app for use in Miami and Las Vegas.

Starting today, Takeoff is giving away five $500 credits toward bookings through the app on social media.

They'll also be giving away trip credits at Synapse.

His bottom line: "We want to become the next big disruptor in the travel industry," Harris said.