Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Synapse Summit is back, live and in-person.

State of play: After last year's hybrid virtual event, Synapse Florida leaders are looking forward to the tech summit's return to Amalie Arena on Feb. 17.

Why it matters: Synapse believed in the area's tech potential with its first conference five years ago, before Tampa got hyped by Forbes.

What's new: This year's big keynote speaker is metaverse expert and author Cathy Hackl.

Dubbed the "Godmother of the Metaverse," Hackl is the CEO and Chief Metaverse Officer of the Futures Intelligence Group, a consultancy that works with big brands on extending into virtual worlds.

Hackl has worked with companies like Amazon Web Services, Vive and Magic Leap.

Also at the summit: Felicia Hatcher, the Miami-based CEO of Pharrell William's Black Ambition Opportunity Fund, will speak on diverse tech access.

Manny Medina, a tech-focused investor and founder of the eMerge Americas summit in Miami, is speaking on bridging tech opportunities in Latin America and Florida.

Augmented Reality dodgeball from Hado will be offered to attendees.

What he's saying: Brian Kornfeld, CEO and co-founder of the Tampa-based nonprofit that runs the summit, said an in-person event was vital this year despite the focus on the metaverse.