Voter fraud group's clout rises, without evidence

An influential pro-Trump group formed in the wake of last year's Jan. 6 attack appears to have convinced GOP lawmakers that Florida needs a sweeping purge of its voter roles.

The rub: The group hasn't yet produced any evidence of voter fraud to county elections supervisors, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.

Why it matters: If you expected the cries of election fraud to die down in a state that went easily for former President Trump and had no significant voting controversies, here we are over a year later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis dedicated a chunk of his State of the State speech last month to beefing up election integrity because Defend Florida and others have made voter fraud the rallying cry for a new wave of political activism already impacting the 2022 midterms.

What's happening: Republican lawmakers, who last year passed a law that restricts mail voting, filed another elections bill last week that includes measures Defend Florida is pushing for.

Senate Bill 524 would:

Require elections supervisors to conduct voter list maintenance every year, instead of every other year.

Create a new state office to investigate election fraud.

Require individuals submitting mail ballots to include more personal identifying information.

The big picture: The group, which helped coordinate an April rally featuring Michael Flynn and Roger Stone that attracted white nationalists, claims to have 5,571 affidavits alleging "voting irregularities" across Florida.

Group founder Caroline Wetherington, a California realtor who's married to Sarasota luxury home builder Lee Wetherington, told the H-T that the physical evidence takes up 17 binders.

Yes, but: County elections supervisors told the Herald-Tribune that the group has not produced a single affidavit.

Wetherington's response: She said she asked the group's "county level people" to take the affidavits to their elections supervisors, but they're "not employees" and she can't force them to.

What they're saying: "If you've got an affidavit and you're alleging fraud, let's go clean it up," said Marion County Elections Supervisor Wesley Wilcox, who heads a group representing all 67 county supervisors, per the H-T. "But by you alleging it and then not showing proof, what does that do to the average person?"

Flashback: Defend Florida was formed by Wetherington and Sarasota resident Raj Doraisamy, who were both at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but did not go inside the building.

The latest: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate a WPLG Local 10 report that more than 5,000 elderly registered Democrats in Miami-Dade County had their party affiliation switched to Republican without their permission.