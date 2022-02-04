Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Y'all are the best. We asked yesterday what we should do with a quart of unripe, green cherry tomatoes that dropped early after the cold snap last weekend.

More than 50 of you responded with ideas.

🍅 You said to quarter them, toss them in cornmeal and fry them in hot oil. You said to chop them into relish or something called chow chow. You said to pickle them in Mason jars with garlic, celery, jalapeño, dill and cider vinegar.

🌶 You'd toss them with olive oil, Italian breadcrumbs, red pepper flakes and Locatelli cheese, then roast at 425 degrees until tender.

❤️ Several of you mentioned your grandmothers, and isn't that a nice thought — that food can summon spirits?

🥧 Most interesting suggestion: a green tomato pie.

The bottom line: We're going to need more green tomatoes.