Florida's manatees are still starving to death

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The devastating manatee die-off continues unabated even as state and federal wildlife agencies do everything they know to do.

Officials noted 85 dead manatees in January, most from starvation around the Indian River Lagoon.

The area was Ground Zero for last year's record-setting mortality event.

Of note: They found 16 bodies on Friday, as cold weather moved in.

The latest: A Tampa Bay teen started a petition to stop lawmakers from passing a bill allowing developers to destroy seagrass.

What's next: Experimental supplemental feedings and rescue operations continue, with wildlife officers trying to capture emaciated manatees to rehabilitate them, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.