Florida's manatees are still starving to death

Ben Montgomery
A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal on Jan. 31 in Fort Lauderdale.
A manatee swims in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal on Jan. 31 in Fort Lauderdale. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP

The devastating manatee die-off continues unabated even as state and federal wildlife agencies do everything they know to do.

  • Officials noted 85 dead manatees in January, most from starvation around the Indian River Lagoon.
  • The area was Ground Zero for last year's record-setting mortality event.

Of note: They found 16 bodies on Friday, as cold weather moved in.

The latest: A Tampa Bay teen started a petition to stop lawmakers from passing a bill allowing developers to destroy seagrass.

What's next: Experimental supplemental feedings and rescue operations continue, with wildlife officers trying to capture emaciated manatees to rehabilitate them, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

