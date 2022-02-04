Florida's manatees are still starving to death
The devastating manatee die-off continues unabated even as state and federal wildlife agencies do everything they know to do.
- Officials noted 85 dead manatees in January, most from starvation around the Indian River Lagoon.
- The area was Ground Zero for last year's record-setting mortality event.
Of note: They found 16 bodies on Friday, as cold weather moved in.
The latest: A Tampa Bay teen started a petition to stop lawmakers from passing a bill allowing developers to destroy seagrass.
What's next: Experimental supplemental feedings and rescue operations continue, with wildlife officers trying to capture emaciated manatees to rehabilitate them, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
