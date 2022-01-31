Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Check out this sustainable working cattle farm — a 6,900-square-foot energy efficient home on 42 acres with livestock and farm equipment included.

Details: This 2019 Myakka City home, designed by Sweet Sparkman Architecture and built by Josh Wynne Construction, lists for $7.995 million.

That includes the main residence, a farm manager's house, guest studio, workshop, horse barn, pole barn, three pastures, fenced-in garden, stocked pond, two wells, farm equipment and a variety of farm animals.

What we like: The iconic Florida dog-trot architecture connecting indoor and outdoor spaces under one roof.

Plus, the green features on the main home include a solar array, rainwater capture, and passive cooling and heating.

Check it out.

Photo courtesy PIX360