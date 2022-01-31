The latest on Tom Brady's potential retirement
As the Bucs' Gasparilla float passed through Bayshore with cannons firing and beads flying, hearts sank.
What's happening: We're still not sure. ESPN broke news on Saturday that Tom Brady was officially retiring, but it was attributed to unnamed "sources" — a journalistic gamble that backfired when others later reported that Brady told the Bucs he's still not sure what he'll do next year.
- "Thank goodness there's a parade today to keep our spirits high," WFLA anchor Jennifer Leigh said, after announcing the news during the station's Gasparilla broadcast.
- Brady's wellness company, TB12, deleted a tweet celebrating his career after the ESPN news broke, as did wide receiver Mike Evans.
- Others, like the NFL, kept their goodbye tweets up.
Why it matters: Brady's retirement isn't just a big deal for Tampa Bay. It's game over for the greatest QB in NFL history who has been in our lives for more than two decades.
- And Brady isn't the only one thinking of leaving Tampa Bay. If he takes Gronk with him into retirement, it could be a KO for the Bucs.
💭 Selene's thought bubble: For Champa Bay, the uncertainty of Brady's departure stings like a "we need to talk" text from someone you just know is about to be your ex.
- We have all these murals, and yes, we got a glorious at-home Super Bowl. But now what? Where do we go from here? Will we ever love — or win — again?
