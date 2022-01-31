The latest on Tom Brady's potential retirement

As the Bucs' Gasparilla float passed through Bayshore with cannons firing and beads flying, hearts sank.

What's happening: We're still not sure. ESPN broke news on Saturday that Tom Brady was officially retiring, but it was attributed to unnamed "sources" — a journalistic gamble that backfired when others later reported that Brady told the Bucs he's still not sure what he'll do next year.

"Thank goodness there's a parade today to keep our spirits high," WFLA anchor Jennifer Leigh said, after announcing the news during the station's Gasparilla broadcast.

Brady's wellness company, TB12, deleted a tweet celebrating his career after the ESPN news broke, as did wide receiver Mike Evans.

Others, like the NFL, kept their goodbye tweets up.

Why it matters: Brady's retirement isn't just a big deal for Tampa Bay. It's game over for the greatest QB in NFL history who has been in our lives for more than two decades.

And Brady isn't the only one thinking of leaving Tampa Bay. If he takes Gronk with him into retirement, it could be a KO for the Bucs.

💭 Selene's thought bubble: For Champa Bay, the uncertainty of Brady's departure stings like a "we need to talk" text from someone you just know is about to be your ex.