Bucs offseason off to shaky start

Lots of ominous stories surrounding the Bucs this week.

Quarterback Tom Brady is still considering retirement, telling the "Let's Go!" podcast he may need to pick family over football.

Star tight end Rob Gronkowski told TMZ that if he had to decide "right now, right this second" if he's going to return to football next year, he'd say no.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich looks like a finalist to be the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach (per SB Nation) and is also being interviewed by the New Orleans Saints (per ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coach opening alongside the Bucs' VP of player personnel, John Spytek, who could get the Raiders’ general manager’s job (per the Tampa Bay Times).

What they're saying: Times writer Rick Stroud called the Bucs an "unstable Jenga tower," writing that Brady may see coaching staff uncertainty as a sign to not stay on the team.

💭 Thought bubble from Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy: Gronk's decision won't impact Brady's anywhere near the same as Brady's would impact Gronk's.