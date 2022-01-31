51 mins ago - News

Huge growth in Florida's Black immigrant population

Ben Montgomery
Reproduced from Pew Research

One in ten Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants. Florida had the second-largest population in the country in 2019, according to new reporting from the Pew Research Center.

By the numbers: Pew found that Florida is home to roughly 800,000 Black immigrants, behind just New York nationally.

Of note: Florida’s Black immigrant population saw 81% growth from 2000 to 2019 with the addition of 350,000 people.

  • That growth is larger than the entire 2019 Black immigrant populations of Colorado, Arizona, Washington, Nevada, Indiana and Ohio combined.

Details: The largest chunk of Black immigrants here live in South Florida — roughly 490,000 people in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area.

  • That includes the nation's largest Black Haitian immigrant community, as more than 35% of Black Haitian immigrants live in South Florida.

Zoom in: Locally, some 50,000 Black immigrants lived in the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater metro area in 2019, up 25% from 2010.

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios
