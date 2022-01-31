Huge growth in Florida's Black immigrant population

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from Pew Research

One in ten Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants. Florida had the second-largest population in the country in 2019, according to new reporting from the Pew Research Center.

By the numbers: Pew found that Florida is home to roughly 800,000 Black immigrants, behind just New York nationally.

Of note: Florida’s Black immigrant population saw 81% growth from 2000 to 2019 with the addition of 350,000 people.

That growth is larger than the entire 2019 Black immigrant populations of Colorado, Arizona, Washington, Nevada, Indiana and Ohio combined.

Details: The largest chunk of Black immigrants here live in South Florida — roughly 490,000 people in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area.

That includes the nation's largest Black Haitian immigrant community, as more than 35% of Black Haitian immigrants live in South Florida.

Zoom in: Locally, some 50,000 Black immigrants lived in the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater metro area in 2019, up 25% from 2010.