Data: TeamUSA; Map: Axios Visuals

Florida is sending seven athletes to the Winter Games in Beijing next month, far more than any other southern state.

One athlete from the Tampa Bay area, Nathan Smith of Hudson, will play for Team USA in men's hockey.

What's happening: Smith, a junior center for Minnesota State, is believed to be the first NHL draft pick born in the Tampa Bay area and graduated from a local high school, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Why it matters: A product of the Lightning's youth program, his success is a win for pro hockey development in Tampa Bay.

Smith started playing roller hockey at 6, then ice hockey at 11 with the Tampa Scorpions and later at Mitchell High.

He was a prolific scorer in the Lightning High School Hockey League and played a few years for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders before joining Minnesota State.

💭 Ben's thought bubble: We could see him in a Lightning jersey someday — a notion that seems all but impossible without a few decades of hockey building in Florida.

The rest of Team USA's Floridians: