28 mins ago - Real Estate

Dream $8.5 million estate in St. Pete listed

Ben Montgomery
Housefront of a restored 1925 Rutland-Farley waterfront estate.
Photo: The Jac Smith Group

This restored 1925 Rutland-Farley waterfront estate — with its baronial stairway and glorious waterfront views on Little Bayou — is one of the gems of St. Petersburg.

  • From the custom hand-carved moldings in the regal library to the braided leather panels set into woodwork, this home speaks to the craftsmanship of a bygone era.

Yes, but: It also has modern amenities, like an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a gym and a gourmet kitchen.

By the numbers: The 9,213-square-foot home has:

  • Seven bedrooms.
  • Eight bathrooms.
  • A pool terrace and an outdoor kitchen.
  • A pool house.
  • Six fireplaces.
  • Staff residences.
  • A bocce ball court.
  • A putting green.
  • A dock with a 50,000-pound lift.

What we like: Check out that vaulted brick ceiling in the informal dining room, and is that a treehouse beside the swimming pool?

Listed by: The Jac Smith Group.

Here's a look around:

The Jac Smith Group
The Jac Smith Group
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more