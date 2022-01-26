Dream $8.5 million estate in St. Pete listed
This restored 1925 Rutland-Farley waterfront estate — with its baronial stairway and glorious waterfront views on Little Bayou — is one of the gems of St. Petersburg.
- From the custom hand-carved moldings in the regal library to the braided leather panels set into woodwork, this home speaks to the craftsmanship of a bygone era.
Yes, but: It also has modern amenities, like an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a gym and a gourmet kitchen.
By the numbers: The 9,213-square-foot home has:
- Seven bedrooms.
- Eight bathrooms.
- A pool terrace and an outdoor kitchen.
- A pool house.
- Six fireplaces.
- Staff residences.
- A bocce ball court.
- A putting green.
- A dock with a 50,000-pound lift.
What we like: Check out that vaulted brick ceiling in the informal dining room, and is that a treehouse beside the swimming pool?
Listed by: The Jac Smith Group.
Here's a look around:
