Dream $8.5 million estate in St. Pete listed

This restored 1925 Rutland-Farley waterfront estate — with its baronial stairway and glorious waterfront views on Little Bayou — is one of the gems of St. Petersburg.

From the custom hand-carved moldings in the regal library to the braided leather panels set into woodwork, this home speaks to the craftsmanship of a bygone era.

Yes, but: It also has modern amenities, like an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a gym and a gourmet kitchen.

By the numbers: The 9,213-square-foot home has:

Seven bedrooms.

Eight bathrooms.

A pool terrace and an outdoor kitchen.

A pool house.

Six fireplaces.

Staff residences.

A bocce ball court.

A putting green.

A dock with a 50,000-pound lift.

What we like: Check out that vaulted brick ceiling in the informal dining room, and is that a treehouse beside the swimming pool?

Listed by: The Jac Smith Group.

Here's a look around: