Craft Beer Spotlight: Motorworks Brewing
In advance of Tampa Bay Beer Week in March, we're heading out to sample some of the region's most interesting flavors, starting with Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton.
- Motorworks, founded in 2013, is No. 10 in retail sales by barrel in Tampa Bay, per the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
🍺 What we tried:
- Flesh of the Gods: Mexican corn, truffles and Yerba Mate!
- ThaIPA: Heat chases sweet coconut, then lingers.
- Gronkzilla: Allegedly brewed with New England tears.
- Bizarre Gardening Accident: Weisse that tastes like Tampa Bay.
