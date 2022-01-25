1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Craft Beer Spotlight: Motorworks Brewing

Selene San Felice
A flight of beers at Motorworks Brewing.
A flight of beers at Motorworks Brewing. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

In advance of Tampa Bay Beer Week in March, we're heading out to sample some of the region's most interesting flavors, starting with Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton.

🍺 What we tried:

  • Flesh of the Gods: Mexican corn, truffles and Yerba Mate!
  • ThaIPA: Heat chases sweet coconut, then lingers.
  • Gronkzilla: Allegedly brewed with New England tears.
  • Bizarre Gardening Accident: Weisse that tastes like Tampa Bay.
