38 mins ago - Food and Drink

Wild Child delivers on the hype

Selene San Felice
Wild Child's jerk octopus.
Wild Child's jerk octopus. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Axios finally made it to the Tampa Bay's top new restaurant.

  • With all the hype around Wild Child in St. Pete's Grand Central district, we were skeptical, but the hip eatery certainly delivered.

What we ate: jerk-seasoned octopus, chorizo-stuffed dates, tuna tostadas, whipped ricotta, pan-roasted chicken and tres leches cake.

💭 Ben's thought bubble: Their use of citrus in savory dishes made me think for the first time of the orange slice as a comfort food — about Saturday soccer games, Igloo coolers, Ziplock bags and moms on the sidelines waiting to scoop you up.

💭 Selene's thought bubble: OK, but the citrus flavor did start to feel overpowering, or at least overused. By the time dessert came, I rolled my eyes at the citrus twist on tres leches. But did I fight everyone off for the last bite? Yes. Yes, I did.

Wild Child's pan-roasted chicken.
Wild Child's pan-roasted chicken. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more