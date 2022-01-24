Wild Child delivers on the hype
Axios finally made it to the Tampa Bay's top new restaurant.
- With all the hype around Wild Child in St. Pete's Grand Central district, we were skeptical, but the hip eatery certainly delivered.
What we ate: jerk-seasoned octopus, chorizo-stuffed dates, tuna tostadas, whipped ricotta, pan-roasted chicken and tres leches cake.
💭 Ben's thought bubble: Their use of citrus in savory dishes made me think for the first time of the orange slice as a comfort food — about Saturday soccer games, Igloo coolers, Ziplock bags and moms on the sidelines waiting to scoop you up.
💭 Selene's thought bubble: OK, but the citrus flavor did start to feel overpowering, or at least overused. By the time dessert came, I rolled my eyes at the citrus twist on tres leches. But did I fight everyone off for the last bite? Yes. Yes, I did.
