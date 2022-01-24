Wild Child delivers on the hype

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Axios finally made it to the Tampa Bay's top new restaurant.

With all the hype around Wild Child in St. Pete's Grand Central district, we were skeptical, but the hip eatery certainly delivered.

What we ate: jerk-seasoned octopus, chorizo-stuffed dates, tuna tostadas, whipped ricotta, pan-roasted chicken and tres leches cake.

💭 Ben's thought bubble: Their use of citrus in savory dishes made me think for the first time of the orange slice as a comfort food — about Saturday soccer games, Igloo coolers, Ziplock bags and moms on the sidelines waiting to scoop you up.

💭 Selene's thought bubble: OK, but the citrus flavor did start to feel overpowering, or at least overused. By the time dessert came, I rolled my eyes at the citrus twist on tres leches. But did I fight everyone off for the last bite? Yes. Yes, I did.