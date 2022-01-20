Tampa Italian-Americans plan for Italy Expo 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The largest local Italian-American organizations are planning a three-day showcase of Italian imports from Agrigento, Tampa's sister city, for the first weekend in February.

Why it matters: There's been a steady migratory flow to Tampa from Agrigento, on the southern coast of Sicily, Italy, for more than a century.

Locals tell us about 90% of Tampa’s Italian-American community trace their ancestry to towns in the province.

Yes, but: They want to clear a path for even more Italian businesses to operate in Tampa.

"You start a spark to create a fire," says Mario Plazza, who came from Agrigento in 1965 and later founded Tile & Stone of Italy, now one of Florida's largest Italian tile importers. "We want to help more of these companies set up shop over here."

If you go: Italy Expo 2022 will feature things like cooking demonstrations, wine and olive oil tastings, Italian fashions and home decor.