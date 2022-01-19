Children's vaccinations in Florida behind national rate
Florida is doing slightly better than most other Southern states when it comes to vaccinating young kids against COVID-19.
By the numbers: Nearly 12% of Florida kids between 5 and 11 years old are fully vaccinated, while fewer than 10% have gotten shots in nine other Southern states.
- The data comes as pediatricians warn that the slow pace and geographic disparities of vaccinations in younger kids are alarming, especially against the backdrop of a record numbers of cases and pediatric hospitalizations.
The big picture: Two months after the FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, 27% nation-wide have received at least one shot, according to Jan. 12 CDC data.
- Just 18%, or five million kids, have both doses.
