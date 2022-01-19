33 mins ago - COVID

Children's vaccinations in Florida behind national rate

Ben Montgomery
Note: Data is not shown for states in which the county was unknown for at least 10% of the children vaccinated in that state, or where children vaccination data was unavailable; Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data: Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida is doing slightly better than most other Southern states when it comes to vaccinating young kids against COVID-19.

By the numbers: Nearly 12% of Florida kids between 5 and 11 years old are fully vaccinated, while fewer than 10% have gotten shots in nine other Southern states.

  • The data comes as pediatricians warn that the slow pace and geographic disparities of vaccinations in younger kids are alarming, especially against the backdrop of a record numbers of cases and pediatric hospitalizations.

The big picture: Two months after the FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, 27% nation-wide have received at least one shot, according to Jan. 12 CDC data.

  • Just 18%, or five million kids, have both doses.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more