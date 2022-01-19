Children's vaccinations in Florida behind national rate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Note: Data is not shown for states in which the county was unknown for at least 10% of the children vaccinated in that state, or where children vaccination data was unavailable; Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data: Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida is doing slightly better than most other Southern states when it comes to vaccinating young kids against COVID-19.

By the numbers: Nearly 12% of Florida kids between 5 and 11 years old are fully vaccinated, while fewer than 10% have gotten shots in nine other Southern states.

The data comes as pediatricians warn that the slow pace and geographic disparities of vaccinations in younger kids are alarming, especially against the backdrop of a record numbers of cases and pediatric hospitalizations.

The big picture: Two months after the FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, 27% nation-wide have received at least one shot, according to Jan. 12 CDC data.